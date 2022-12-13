Love Island star Faye Winter admits she ‘couldn’t leave the house’ amid anxiety battle

Love Island star Faye Winter has admitted she “couldn’t leave the house” amid her battle with anxiety.

In a new interview with The Sun, the 27-year-old revealed her five-month-old puppy Bonnie saved her life during a difficult time.

She explained: “I’ve got really bad with my anxiety, social anxiety, and social situations. There was a point, and there is still a point, that I wouldn’t go out in public on my own. I actually wasn’t leaving my house at one point.”

The reality star continued: “I still won’t go to B&M or Home Bargains or Tesco on my own. I don’t do that, but I’ll take Bonnie out for a walk. We don’t give our animals enough credit for that because without her, I wouldn’t be doing that.”

“I would literally be sat inside four walls all day, looking at social media… judging myself, because I’m my own biggest critic.”

“You can get yourself in a really dark place and I’ve been there. Now I’m out the other side and I do owe it all to her!”

In the same interview, Faye gushed over her boyfriend Teddy Soares, who she met on the 2021 series of Love Island.

She said: “It’s good when he’s here – he’s never at home!”

“The last three months I have actually hardly seen him, but that’s making me grow as a person as well because I relied on him so heavily when I came out of the villa, with all the backlash that I had and all the judgement on our relationship.”

“He was the one that held me together, moving away from my family and friends and not having that support network. So now that he has gone away, I have had to stand on my own two feet – not very well, I’ll admit!”

“He saw the worst of me on that show, the absolute worst. It was so high-pressured, I’d never been in an environment like that. I did lose it. And you can only really go up from that!”

“Our relationship has just gone from strength to strength. We are polar opposites [but] it just works,” she added.