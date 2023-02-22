Love Island ‘in chaos’ as ‘Islanders shut down in villa and filming halts’

Love Island has reportedly been thrown into chaos.

TV insiders working on the hit ITV show told The UK Sun how the outdoor filming was cancelled due to bad weather, leaving contestants shut down in the villa.

High winds in South Africa previously caused issues with filming earlier in the show.

A source told the publication: “The weather in South Africa has been a nightmare over the past 24 hours.”

“The rain was torrential yesterday and it meant that filming any scenes outside had to be put on ice.”

“Instead the islanders were shut away inside the villa. It isn’t ideal for the producers as what viewers want to see is the sexy stars in their bikinis lounging by the pool – not sitting around inside.”

“Luckily the storm passed and the weather is supposed to be back to balmy temperatures tomorrow.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

