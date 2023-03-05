Love Island fans turn on Tom and Samie amid Ron and Lana drama

Love Island fans have turned on Tom and Samie after the latest episode of the show.

On Sunday night, a host of the Islanders accused Ron of “playing a game”, after he appeared to reveal his “plan” to win the show.

Speaking to Sanam, Kai, Tom and Samie at the mini fire pit, Ron said: “When I was a viewer… I thought, the ones who have their drama nice and early and then get comfy and treat it like a holiday, they’re the ones who are probably like, they just cruise.”

“I can see why people probably thought, ‘Oh Lana and Ron are just cruising through.’ I’m not bothered by any of that. As I know I’m not, otherwise I never would have made her my girlfriend, it means too much to me.”

The next day, Tom and Samie filled in their co-stars on what Ron had said.

Tom told Casey and Shaq: “Last night, Ron basically came out and said his game plan. He said the couples who do well on Love Island are the ones that get all the drama out of the way at the start and then cruise at the end.”

Samie then told Rosie and Jessie: “He said as a viewer watching it before, the couples that have all their trouble at the beginning are fine, they get back together and then they cruise through it and that’s what me and Lana are doing right now, we are cruising.”

“I was like, did he just reveal his game plan?”

After discovering that his co-stars had been talking about him behind his back, Ron was fuming, and threatened to erupt at the villa.

Fans have since accused Samie and Tom of “causing drama” and “stirring the pot”.

One tweeted: “why are samie and tom lying and stirring drama? all ron said was that he can see why people would think that they’re playing a game because they got their drama out of the way early because he’s thought that as a viewer before… that’s a normal thing to say?”

Another wrote: “Samie and Tom have got to be the biggest liars in there bc i didnt once mention Ron saying ANYTHING about Game Plan i only heard him talk about how the public may perceive him and Lana??? Tbh he should have never opened his mouth look at where it got him..”

why are samie and tom lying and stirring drama? all ron said was that he can see why people would think that they're playing a game because they got their drama out of the way early because he's thought that as a viewer before… that's a normal thing to say?

Love Island continues on Monday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

