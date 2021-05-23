Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock shows off baby bump in stunning bikini snaps

The singer is expecting her first child with her fiancé Andre Gray

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has showed off her baby bump in stunning bikini snaps.

The Little Mix star is expecting her first child with her fiancé Andre Gray.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 29-year-old posed in a bikini from her brand In A Seashell, captioning the post: “Hormones racing and feet are swollen af but counting my blessings everyday for the miracle growing inside me 🥺❤️”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock)

Days after announcing her pregnancy, Leigh-Anne’s Little Mix co-star Perrie Edwards announced she is also expecting her first child with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

During a new interview for TikTok, Perrie recalled the emotional moment they found out they were both expecting.

The 27-year-old said: “We were on a work Zoom and we were chatting about things that were coming up in our schedule, because in Little Mix we are blocked out two years in advance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock)

“I was thinking, I won’t be able to do that. I messaged my manager and she called me and said, ‘You’re pregnant.’”

“I was like, ‘How do you know? And she said, ‘Because I am pregnant.’ Then she said: ‘Can I add someone to the call.’”

“I just heard this voice that said: ‘Perrie! You too!’ And then we just cried our eyes out. What timing! It wasn’t planned.”

