Lily James ‘being lined up for solo music career’

Lily James is reportedly being lined up for a solo music career.

The actress has already demonstrated her singing talents in her films Cinderella (2015) and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).

Producer Naughty Boy has since revealed that he was “amazed by her performance skills” as she recorded a track for her latest film What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Naughty Boy – whose real name is Shahid Khan, said: “Lily James can really sing. I was amazed by how at ease she was in the studio performing.”

“People will be quite receptive to her as a singer, and she’s not averse to it. I would let her pick what sound she wants to go for.”

“Just between us, I think there’ll be a Lily James and Naughty Boy project in the making.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Lily had split from her rocker beau Michael Shuman after growing apart in recent months.

A source told The UK Sun at the time: “Lily and Michael have grown apart in recent months and have now decided to end their relationship.”

“They just couldn’t make it work as a couple, but they both wish each other the best for the future.”