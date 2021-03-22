The former TOWIE star announced her pregnancy in January

Lauren Goodger reveals the gender of her first child

Lauren Goodger has revealed she’s expecting a baby girl.

The former TOWIE star announced her pregnancy back in January, following a whirlwind romance with Charles Drury.

Ahead of the arrival of the couple’s first child, Lauren told new! magazine that she is “really excited” to welcome her daughter and to become a mother.

The 34-year-old said: “I love the fact I’m having a little girl – my little girl.”

“I’ve been to fortune tellers and they’ve always told me I’m having a girl, so I’ve always assumed I’m having a girl. When it got confirmed, I was really happy and excited.”

“I’m really excited to be a mum and start this next chapter of my life – I believe I’m going to be a good mum.”

“I’m a girls’ girl, so it’s amazing for me. I can dress her how I want and do all the girly things. People say, ‘I couldn’t see you with a boy.’ But I do really want a boy as well, I’m just really happy I’m having a girl – a mini-me!”