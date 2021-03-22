Home UK Showbiz Lauren Goodger reveals the gender of her first child

Lauren Goodger reveals the gender of her first child

The former TOWIE star announced her pregnancy in January

Sophie Clarke
Lauren Goodger has revealed she’s expecting a baby girl.

The former TOWIE star announced her pregnancy back in January, following a whirlwind romance with Charles Drury.

Ahead of the arrival of the couple’s first child, Lauren told new! magazine that she is “really excited” to welcome her daughter and to become a mother.

The 34-year-old said: “I love the fact I’m having a little girl – my little girl.”

“I’ve been to fortune tellers and they’ve always told me I’m having a girl, so I’ve always assumed I’m having a girl. When it got confirmed, I was really happy and excited.”

“I’m really excited to be a mum and start this next chapter of my life – I believe I’m going to be a good mum.”

“I’m a girls’ girl, so it’s amazing for me. I can dress her how I want and do all the girly things. People say, ‘I couldn’t see you with a boy.’ But I do really want a boy as well, I’m just really happy I’m having a girl – a mini-me!”

