Laura Whitmore, Olly Murs and more stars remember Caroline Flack on the third anniversary of her death

A host of famous faces paid tribute to Caroline Flack on Wednesday, which marked the third anniversary of her tragic death.

The former Love Island host was found dead at her home in London on February 15, 2020 at the age of 40, after tragically taking her own life.

Laura Whitmore, who took over from Caroline as the host of Love Island, took to her Instagram Stories to lead the tributes to her close friend.

Alongside a photo of her with the late presenter, Laura wrote: “still always expect to see you on a night out. Will never get my head around not seeing you again.”

Olly Murs, who co-hosted The Xtra Factor with Caroline, also took to Instagram to mark her anniversary.

He wrote: “Hardest day of the year 😢 3 years of pain that never goes away but that smile and laughter I can still see and hear everyday! Miss ya Caz 💔”

Celebrity stylist Fiona Fagan shared a video of her and Caroline singing and dancing together.

She captioned the post: “Thinking of you today Tiny Dancer ! Remembering all those belly ache laughs and adventures .I know your dancing and singing up there .You are missed and you were loved and that is so important ✨✨❤️”

Louise Redknapp tweeted: “To my beautiful friend. this day will never get any easier but you will always be remembered and I’d like to take the opportunity today to remind people that kind words are priceless and to be supportive of all other people in this world and to care and to love costs nothing.”

“You brought so much light, laughter and fun to this world and you were beyond talented we miss you but you live in our hearts forever and are shining down on us all. miss you my girl xxx Be Kind.”

Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault of her then-boyfriend Lewis Burton – despite the fact that he didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the “show trial”, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline’s death, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.