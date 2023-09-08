King Charles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death

King Charles has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.

The British monarch passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96.

One year since her death, King Charles has shared a portrait of his late mother, which has never been released before to the general public.

The photograph was taken at Buckingham Palace on October 16, 1968, as part of an official sitting granted to the legendary Cecil Beaton.

Alongside the photo, Charles said: “In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us.

“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.”

On the first anniversary of the Queen’s death, soldiers and horses which took part in her state funeral procession and proclamation salutes are to return to perform Accession Day anniversary gun salutes in the King’s honour in London’s Hyde Park.

There will also be a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London by The Honourable Artillery Company, while bells will be rung at Westminster Abbey at 1pm in commemoration of the King’s accession.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend a service at St David’s Cathedral in Wales, where they will commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth and speak to members of the community she met during her visits to the city.