Katie Price set to return to our screens for All Stars version of major reality show

Katie Price is reportedly set to return to our screens for an All Stars version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

ITV bosses are said to be interested in getting the former glamour model back on the show for the third time.

The show will be pre-filmed as usual, and will commence recording in South Africa in 2024.

A source told The Sun: “Bosses were nervous to cast Katie in the first All Stars as they wanted to play it safe with names who wouldn’t do or say anything too controversial.”

“But while the show did well enough in the ratings to earn a second run, it didn’t have the same impact as the regular show as a lot of viewers didn’t like the pre-recorded format or lack of public vote.”

“This time around, they want to make a bigger splash by bringing back some of the bigger, more divisive characters from I’m A Celeb history, and Katie is high on the wish list,” the source continued.

“Love her or hate her, people can’t stop talking about her and that’s the kind of draw card the South Africa series was lacking last time around.”

Friends of the TV personality also spoke to The Sun and said: “Katie made no secret of the fact she felt ITV snubbed her by not asking her to return to the jungle for a third time, but she would certainly be keen to go back.”

“The pre-recorded element would appeal to her too, as it would mean the public couldn’t keep voting for her to do the trials, which was one of the reasons she walked the second time around.”

Katie, 45, famously took part in the series in 2004 where she met her now ex-husband Peter Andre, 50.

She joined the reality competition again in 2009 but left after one week as a result of being voted to do every trial.

The curvy model revealed her regret in her decision to leave and told The Sun: “The only reason I left the second time, was every day the public was getting me to do challenges.”

“It was apparently an easy challenge and they were basically trying to keep me there.”

“I think they were hinting that I was doing well but I walked. When I look back at the challenge, I wish I stayed and did it,” she continued.

“Maybe there’s a third time lucky.”