Kate Middleton left speechless after being heckled during Northern Ireland trip

Kate Middleton was left speechless after being heckled during her trip to Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William were meeting with fans in Belfast when the incident occured.

A woman shock the Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall’s hand, and said: “Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country.”

The woman, who appeared to be videoing the exchange on her phone, added: “Ireland belongs to the Irish.”

Kate, 40, appeared to remain composed throughout and laughed off the comment before going on to meet other well-wishers.

Kate Middleton was told 'Ireland belongs to the Irish' by a member of the public during a visit to Belfast 👀 pic.twitter.com/wH5jntiODY — The National (@ScotNational) October 6, 2022

The encounter happened after Kate and Will visited the Public Initiative for Prevention of Suicide and Self Harm (PIPS) charity.

During their visit, the royal couple spoke with staff about their work helping people at risk of suicide and self-harm.

The charity also arranged for the Prince and Princess of Wales to take part in an art therapy session, painting pumpkins with some vulnerable children who have been supported by PIPS.

They also joined a group of volunteer counsellors in packing up the charity’s Little Boxes of Hope.

Counsellors, volunteers and brilliant Boxes of Hope which help @PipsCharity’s service users to practice good mental health are at the centre of this truly inspiring charity in Belfast. pic.twitter.com/8ae1QFJX53 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 6, 2022

After the visit to PIPS, Kate and Will travelled into Belfast city centre to view Trademarket, a new outdoor street-food and retail market. The couple took part in a spirited cocktail-making race, and Prince William was declared the winner. They then visited Carrickfergus in Co. Antrim, where they were greeted by cheering crowds. Kate and Will visited youth charity Carrick Connect, which offers support services to local young people experiencing social or emotional difficulties. Who did it better? pic.twitter.com/t24ifPmrI9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 6, 2022