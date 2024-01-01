Jack Grealish breaks silence after terrifying home invasion

Jack Grealish has broken his silence after his home was broken into.

The Man City footballer had only just moved into the property a few days prior to the robbery, which took place the day after St. Stephens’ Day.

The player was robbed of up to £1 million worth of jewellery while he was playing against Everton.

The 28-year-old has now taken to his Instagram to address the ordeal.

He wrote: “I can’t begin to explain how devastated I am over the burglary that took place at my home a few days ago.”

“My family mean the world to me and nothing is more important than ensuring their safety. This has been a traumatic experience for all of us, I am just so grateful that nobody was hurt🙏🏼”

“I have had so many amazing experiences and achievements over the last 12 months, but to be honest the best year of my life in football now doesn’t feel like something I can celebrate😢”

“The people that commit these terrible crimes have no idea of the damage they cause to peoples lives. I hope they are found and brought to justice so no other family has to go through what we have.”

“I appreciate the messages from everyone and the support from my friends, teammates and the club. On a more positive note, I’d like to thank everyone for their support throughout this past year, I wish you and your family a happy 2024 🩵🩵🩵🩵”

Jack’s girlfriend Sasha, was watching Jack play a match on TV downstairs with several of his family members when the burglary occurred.

The 10 relatives who were in the house did not realise there were intruders until dogs started barking at noises upstairs, the family then immediately hit the panic buttons.

Police feared the theft may turn into a hostage situation, and advised the footballer’s family to hide within the mansion until they arrived.

Police also warned neighbouring houses to lock their doors and stay inside until the intruders had been caught.

Although the police rushed to the scene and used a helicopter to search the surrounding area, the offenders were not caught and the £1million worth of jewellery was not returned.

Sasha was reportedly left “really shaken” after the incident.