I’m A Celeb star reveals the clever way they stopped secret chats airing on TV

The campmates worked together to keep some conversations private

I’m A Celebrity star Jordan North has revealed the clever way they stopped secret chats airing on TV.

The radio DJ, who came second on this year’s series, has admitted the campmates worked together to keep some of their conversations private.

Speaking to Greg James on BBC Radio 1, Jordan said they used to sing chart-topping songs during secret chats – as they knew ITV would want to avoid paying for royalties.

“If we had a conversation we didn’t want to make it on air we’d have someone singing it in the background,” he confessed.

Jordan was one of the favourites on this year’s I’m A Celeb, and according to reports, he’s being lined up for a huge promotion at the BBC.

An insider has told The Sun: “Jordan has been a hugely popular member of the BBC Radio 1 team since he started but since he appeared on I’m A Celeb, his profile has sky-rocketed.”

“While Giovanna was the winner, Jordan’s success on the show has made him a family favourite and has put him in great stead for the future.”

“Jordan is the host of the weekend show and is known as the supply teacher because of the amount of times he has covered for Nick Grimshaw and Scott Mills.”

“But now his team are working on landing him a spot with a bigger audience. As far as Jordan is concerned, the sky is the limit now and he appeals to everyone – not just Radio 1 listeners,” the source continued.

“Jordan’s profile is going to be raised massively in the next few months and the plan, along with getting him a more coveted spot on air, is to get him back on the box.”

“Along with panel shows, Jordan is destined for his own series after easily becoming the stand-out star of this year’s show,” they added.