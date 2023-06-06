Holly Hagan reveals her newborn son’s unusual name

Holly Hagan has revealed her newborn son’s unusual name.

The Geordie Shore star and her husband Jacob Blyth welcomed the first child together on Monday.

The new parents took to Instagram this morning to share the first photo of their baby boy, who they have named Alpha-Jax.

Holly announced the birth of her son on Monday night, writing on her Instagram Stories: “He’s here! We’re doing amazing!”

“Little hospital update will be on my blog tomorrow morning,” Holly continued. “Huge thank you to the incredible staff at Wythenahawe hospital, I couldn’t have wished for a better birth experience!”

“Just enjoying our little baby bubble.”

Holly and Jacob tied the knot in front of family and friends on the rooftop at the stunning Aguas de Ibiza luxury hotel in Ibiza last June.

The 30-year-old’s Geordie Shore co-stars Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei were her bridesmaids on her special day.

Jacob proposed to Holly at Cotton Beach Club in Ibiza in June 2019. Ibiza is also where the couple met while on holiday a few years ago.

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.