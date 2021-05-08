Former TOWIE star Georgina Cleverley announces she’s pregnant with twins

The reality star is expecting two babies with her footballer husband Tom Cleverley

Georgina Cleverley, née Dorsett, has revealed she’s pregnant with twins.

The former TOWIE star is expecting two babies with her footballer husband Tom Cleverley, who plays from Watford.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the 35-year-old shared a photo of her growing baby bump.

She captioned the post: “Half way through…. Something has been cooking for a few months now, Our family is expanding and we are over the moon.”

“To make it even more exciting, We aren’t just cooking the one either… there are two little babies in there.”

“We are doubling up. Twins due 2021. We feel totally blessed, lucky and are super excited for our next journey as a family of 6!! Let the craziness begin.”

Georgina, 35, and Tom, 31, are already parents to two children – Albie George and Nevaeh.

The couple tied the knot at the 5-star Claridge’s hotel in Mayfair back in 2015.

Georgina is best known for appearing on TOWIE back in 2012, but she left the show after just one season.

