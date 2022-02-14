Former TOWIE star Frankie Essex reveals she’s pregnant with twins

Frankie Essex has revealed she’s pregnant with twins.

The former TOWIE star has announced she’s expecting two babies with her boyfriend of three years, Luke Love.

Speaking to new! magazine about the moment she found out she’s expecting non-identical twins, the 34-year-old said: “I was just so shocked!”

“How we found out was really lovely. The lady scanning me was focusing on one baby and was then like, ‘What else do we have here then?’

“And I was so shocked and asked, ‘Are we having twins?’ I burst out crying, tears of happiness. It was just so beautiful. It was lovely.”

Frankie shot to fame on The Only Way Is Essex alongside her brother Joey, who is “so excited” to become an uncle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @frankieessex87

The mum-to-be continued: “His face was the best – I’ve got a video of him reacting. He just kept smiling all day.”

“He checks up on me. He and Luke are really close, which is really nice.”

“It’s amazing. As soon as we told the family, I asked if twins run on either side and as far as we all know, they don’t.”

Frankie started dating personal trainer Luke in 2019, following her split from John Lyons in 2015.

Goss.ie has partnered with leading fertility clinic Sims IVF to host and broadcast a special panel show focused on all things fertility.

After issuing a call out for questions on social media, we put our readers questions to experts from Sims IVF and busted some common myths and misconceptions about fertility.

Discussing everything from what to expect from an AMH test, to the process of freezing your eggs and so much more, we were also joined by influencers Holly Carpenter and Thalia Heffernan who candidly discussed their own fertility journeys, and the pressure women face to start a family at a young age.

Watch the full show below: