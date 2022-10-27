Florence Pugh reveals the Irish product she’s OBSESSED with

Florence Pugh has revealed the Irish product she’s obsessed with.

The Don’t Worry Darling actress jetted into Dublin for the premiere of her new film The Wonder on Wednesday night.

Florence walked the red carpet alongside the film’s director Sebastián Lelio, her co-stars Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, and author Emma Donoghue at the Lighthouse Cinema, Dublin.

Florence enjoyed a pint of Guinness on Wednesday evening before heading to the event at the Lighthouse Cinema later that day.

The actress is set to head home today; but not without taking “the goods” with her.

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday, Florence showed off a bag full to the brim with Tayto crisps in cheese and onion flavour.

Florence added the tune The Bare Necessities by Louis Armstrong over the video of her crisp haul.

She wrote: “Leaving with the goods. Thank you, Dublin. It was brief, sunny, rainy, gorgeous, had a few pints, attended a wonderful premiere, packed a bag of crisps… done.”

Florence’s new film The Wonder is set to be released in Irish cinemas on November 2 and on Netflix globally from November 16.

The film was adapted from the bestselling 2016 novel by Emma Donoghue and inspired by true stories of the “Fasting Girls” phenomenon.

Filmed in Ireland, the screenplay was co-written by Lelio and Donoghue along with Alice Birch.

The film’s synopsis reads: “1862, 13 years after the Great Famine. An English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination over one of their own.”

“Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy) is an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on ‘manna from heaven’.

“As Anna’s health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.”