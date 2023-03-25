Faye Winter opens up about ‘hard’ time since Teddy Soares split

Faye Winter has opened up about having a “hard” time since her split from Teddy Soares.

The former couple, who met on Love Island back in 2021, confirmed their split last month after weeks of speculation.

The Devon Beauty has since told The UK Sun: “It’s hard because I went into Love Island to purely find someone and I said anything on top of that was an added bonus.”

Faye continued: “I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve been in relationship in the public eye and I’ve had to go through a break-up in the public eye.”

“So obviously it’s been hard and everything that’s been hard in my life post-Love Island, I’ve always had Teddy there to help me deal with it and visa versa, I’ve always helped him.”

“So I think that’s the hardest part because I can’t just ring him and be like ‘I’m struggling’. That’s the hardship of it because its always been us.”

Earlier this month, Faye exclusively told Goss.ie at The Gossies 2023 that she still thinks the “absolute world” of her ex-boyfriend.

She told us: “Me and Teddy, I hope, will always been on good terms. I think the absolute world of him, and who knows what the future could hold.”

“I wish him nothing but the best, and I hope that everything is good between us. I’m sure he thinks exactly the same. I want him to do good, amazing things, and that’s all I can wish for for him.”

Faye announced her split from Teddy in a statement shared to her Instagram story last month, writing: “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I’m forever grateful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)