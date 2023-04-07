Ad
Fans frenzy as Lewis Capaldi invites the Jonas Brothers to perform with him in New York

Lewis Capaldi delighted fans earlier this week when he invited the Jonas Brothers to perform with him in New York City.

The 26-year-old, who is currently on his Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent tour, played at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday night.

The Scotsman invited the trio of brothers onstage to perform their fan-favourite hit Lovebug.

Lewis shared a snippet of the Jonas Brothers on stage via Twitter, writing: “The bonus bonus Jonas.”

Fans frenzied, with one writing: “I’m speechless this is cool.”

A second said: “@lewiscapaldi out here doing the lords work,” and a third wrote: “This is the collab I didn’t know I needed.”

Watch the video here:

@iheartradio Replying to @lubdhaaa 🫶 @lewiscapaldi @jonasbrothers ♬ original sound – iHeartRadio

