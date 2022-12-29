Fans are all saying the same thing after Stacey Solomon announced she’s expecting her fifth child

Stacey Solomon announced she’s expecting her fifth child on Wednesday.

The Loose Women star and her husband Joe Swash already share two children – a son named Rex, and a daughter named Rose.

The I’m A Celeb winner is also mum to two sons – Zachary and Leighton, from past relationships.

Joe also shares one son – Harry, with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Wednesday, writing: “Me + Him = 👦🏻👦🏼👦🏼🧒🏼👧🏼👶. So grateful & can not believe I’m saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… 😭.”

“A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for 🥹 to the moon & back bub @realjoeswashy 🖤🕊.”

Fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their happy news, while others revealed they had suspected her pregnancy for a long time prior to the announcement.

One Instagram user wrote: “I did think what with the baggy jumpers recently etc. Amazing news congratulations to you all 😍,” and a second said: “Is it weird I thought this a wee while ago but knew it was rude to ask so didn’t say anything… this is adorable 🥹💕.”

A third said: “Calm down Stacey we all knew you were pregnant months ago, you didnt hide the baby bump well enough in your reels. 😂, while another said: “oh my gosh… sure we said this 😱 u guys knew before she did 🤣😂.”