Everything we know so far about the winter series of Love Island

Love Island is set to return to our screens for a winter AND a summer series in 2023.

The first series of Winter Love Island took place in South Africa in January 2020, with Irish presenter Laura Whitmore at the helm.

Ahead of the second season of the winter dating show, we have rounded up everything we know about the 2023 series.

Take a look:

Who will host Winter Love Island 2023?

Maya Jama will take over from Laura Whitmore as host of Love Island for the 2023 winter series.

The news was confirmed by the dating show via their official Instagram account on October 12.

They wrote: “Okay, the rumours are true 😉 Say hey to your brand-new #LoveIsland host @mayajama! 💘”

Maya, 28, replied: “SO BLOODY EXCITED 😜GET ME ON THAT ISLAND🏝 ❤️”

Where will it take place?

The 2023 series of Winter Love Island will return to South Africa, but it will reportedly move to a brand new villa.

MailOnline have reported that the new villa is tucked away in a “protected area” of the Franschhoek wine valley in South Africa.

A source told the publication that the location is the “best villa” to date.

The outlet published photos of the villa, which show a stunning mountainous backdrop, and a huge pool line with palm trees.

According to MailOnline, it is environmentally friendly, having 100% off-the-grid status which allows it to produce its own electricity, water and some food sources.

Who are the cast?

The cast for the 2023 Winter Love Island has not yet been revealed.

The line-up of singletons hoping to find love in the villa will be announced ahead of the show’s premiere.

When does it start?

While ITV is yet to announce an exact premiere date, a source has told The UK Sun that the show will premiere on Monday, January 16 – coinciding with Blue Monday.

An insider told the publication: “Love Island bosses have planned for the show to start on Blue Monday – which is bound to give fans a massive lift on such a gloomy day.” “This year’s contestants will be flown out to South Africa earlier in January and will start filming for the first episode the day before. The grand finale will take place eight weeks later on March 13.” “The villa is absolutely amazing, Maya is raring to go and this series’ contestants are looking to be the sexiest ever. It is a really exciting time for everyone who works on the show and they cannot wait to get started.”