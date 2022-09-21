Emeli Sandé announces her engagement

Emeli Sandé has announced her engagement to her girlfriend Yoana Karemova.

The singer announced the exciting news via her social media accounts on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old shared a photo of herself resting her hand, which nows bears a stunning ring, on her blazer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emeli Sandé (@emelisande)

Emeli captioned the photo: “I said Yes! ❤️❤️.”

A host of famous faces took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Presenter Zoe Ball wrote: “congrats gorgeous girls 🌹🌹,” while musician Nadia Rose said: “congrats gggg 💍💕.”

DJ Prospect also commented: “Congrats Em ❤️👏.”

The couple are believed to have gotten engaged last week, as Emeli was spotted sporting the engagement ring at the Terrence Higgins Trust 40th Anniversary Gala Dinner, which marked 40 years of HIV activism.

In March, the singer announced that she was in a relationship with Yoana.

Emeli fell for the pianist after coming out eight years after her divorce.