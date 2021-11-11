Ed Sheeran reveals daughter Lyra was a ‘miracle’ after struggling to start a family

Ed Sheeran has revealed he struggled to start a family with his wife Cherry Seaborn, before she fell pregnant with their daughter.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lyra Antartica, in August 2020.

Their daughter was conceived during a trip to Antartica in 2019, so Ed and Cherry decided to name her after the ice-covered continent.

Speaking on US radio’s The Breakfast Club, Ed explained: “We had tried for a while to have a kid, and we’d started going to doctors and figuring out what was up.”

“I did think it was a miracle, so that’s why I was like, we should have this in the name.”

Opening up about the struggle many face to start a family, the British singer said: “A lot of it is mental. It’s about relaxing.”

“So many of my friends have been trying different things like IVF or making sure you’re having sex at the right time on the right day, and then they go to a wedding and get p***ed and relax and they get pregnant.”

“It’s not a given. It is a real blessing when it happens.”

Ed announced the birth of their daughter last August, by sharing a photo of a pair of tiny socks on a baby blanket.

He wrote: “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”

“We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time.”

“Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x,” he added.