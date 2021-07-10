David and Victoria Beckham post sweet tributes to daughter Harper on her 10th birthday

David and Victoria Beckham post sweet tributes to daughter Harper on her...

David and Victoria Beckham have posted sweet birthday tributes to their youngest child, Harper.

Their only daughter turned 10 today, and the couple marked the occasion on Instagram.

David, 46, posted a black-and-white throwback snap of him and Harper, alongside the caption: “Happy 10th birthday to my pretty lady ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

“To the girl with the biggest heart and the sweetest smile,” he continued. “We love you so much big girl ❤️ please stop growing .. Love you #HarperSeven.”

Victoria, 47, also posted an old video of Harper tap dancing to Singing in the Rain.

She captioned the post: “Happy 10th birthday Harper Seven, the most beautiful young lady inside and out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

“Kind, loving, caring and sweet. Our everything 💕 we love you so so much x Can’t believe you are 10 years old today!!” she added.

A host of Victoria’s famous friends wished Harper well in the comment section, including her Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton.

Emma commented: “Sending birthday kisses. Love you lots. X.”