Coleen Rooney ‘refusing to apologise’ to Rebekah Vardy amid peace talks

The WAGs are currently locked in a nasty legal battle

Coleen Rooney is reportedly refusing to apologise to Rebekah Vardy, amid peace talks between them.

The WAGs attended a mediation meeting over Zoom on Thursday, in a bid to settle their dispute before going to trial.

However, the peace talks allegedly ended in a “stalemate”, as both parties failed to come to a resolution.

A source told The Sun: “The talks were supposed to bring the women closer to a resolution but it’s only made their differences more apparent. It ended in a stalemate.”

“They’ll have another round of talks in the coming weeks.”

The insider continued: “Coleen is refusing to apologise and is keen to settle this out of court.”

“She’s made it clear to her team that this is all just a huge waste of money in her eyes and that they could resolve it with a statement and a donation to charity. She wants proper mediation.”

“Becky however is adamant she’s not done anything wrong and wants an apology, along with the posts put on social media by Coleen deleted,” the source added.

“She isn’t concerned about it going to the High Court and will go all the way to extrapolate herself from this.”

Goss.ie has contacted representatives for Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy for comment.

Rebekah, who is currently starring in Dancing On Ice, launched legal action against Coleen last year, after she publicly accused her of leaking stories to the press.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Coleen wrote: “For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories.”

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.”

“It’s ……………. Rebekah Vardy’s account,” she added.