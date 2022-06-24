Claudia Winkleman ‘apologises’ to former Strictly pro after ‘making claims about her relationship’

Claudia Winkleman has reportedly apologised to former Strictly Come Dancing pro Kristina Rihanoff, after she allegedly claimed her relationship with Ben Cohen began while they were on the show.

According to the Daily Mail, the 50-year-old falsely claimed that the couple became romantically involved while they were partnered together on the programme in 2013.

While filming The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan on Channel 4 at Television Centre on Monday, Claudia allegedly said, “The couple I knew had got together were Ben and Kristina.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristina Rihanoff (@krihanoff)

Kristina and the former rugby player have always maintained that their relationship didn’t begin until the year after he took part in Strictly, following his split from his wife Abby.

The dancer was reportedly furious over Claudia’s statement, and allegedly contacted the presenter, threatening to take legal action.

In messages reportedly seen by the outlet, Claudia apologised to Kristina by saying: “[I] am so, so sorry. I thought the question was about who has found long-time love [via Strictly].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

“I said, ‘Ben and Kristina’, excitedly, and then I said Stacey and Kevin,” she continued, referencing TV presenter Stacey Dooley and former Strictly pro Kevin Clifton – who have been dating since 2019, after they were partnered on the show in 2018.

“So sorry, I’m a moron. It was a two-second moment,” the message concluded.

The episode of The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan in question is due to air on Channel 4 tonight, but it’s not known if the scene will make the final cut.

Goss.ie has contacted Claudia’s rep for a comment.