The singer turned 38 on Wednesday

Cheryl celebrates her birthday in rare social media post

Cheryl has shared a rare social media post to mark her 38th birthday.

The Girls Aloud star took to Instagram on Thursday morning to thank her fans and followers for their birthday messages.

Alongside a photo of herself holding a birthday cupcake, the singer wrote: “Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes, I had the loveliest day 💓💫🙏🏼✨”

A number of famous faces commented on the post to send Cheryl birthday wishes.

Queer Eye’s Tan France commented: “Happy Birthday, kween!”

The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright penned: “Happy Birthday Beautiful.”

Cheryl returned to Instagram last month after a year-long break.

The mum-of-one had not posted on the social media platform since June 2, 2020 but returned to the app on June 8, 2021 to share a stunning selfie and a photo with her hair and makeup crew.

She captioned the post: “We back **all covid tested ”