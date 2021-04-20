Charlotte Dawson reveals online troll called her newborn son ‘ugly’

The reality star welcomed her first child back in January

Charlotte Dawson has revealed an online troll called her newborn son “ugly”.

The Ex on the Beach star welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Noah, with her fiancé Matthew Sarsfield in January.

In an interview with new magazine, the 28-year-old revealed she’s received cruel online messages about her weight and about her baby since becoming a first-time mum.

“I’ve been trolled about my weight since having my baby Noah. I mean, who does that to a new mum?” she asked.

“I must admit I did have a little cry after that comment. I just couldn’t believe someone would be that mean to a mum with a new baby.”

Charlotte also revealed her newborn had been targeted by cruel trolls, explaining: “I put the picture of Noah on Instagram last night and a girl who actually has quite a lot of followers on Instagram put, ‘Well you have got a f****** ugly kid.’ Wow.”

“I publicly humiliated that girl because I think if you write that on my Instagram, then I will out you.”

“I have messages saying, ‘I feel sorry for him that he has got you as a mum’, and stuff like that. I just think, how can you be nasty to a baby? How can you say these comments?”

“Don’t be nasty, you don’t know what is going through people’s heads,” Charlotte urged.

“What is so bad about me? I am a good mum, I am trying my hardest. People are just awful.”

