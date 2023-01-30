Carl Woods ‘moves back in with Katie Price after rekindling their romance’

Katie Price and Carl Woods are reportedly back together.

The former glamour model and the ex Love Island star called it quits in November, after Carl claimed Katie “admitted to cheating” on him.

According to The UK Sun, Carl recently moved back in with Katie after the pair rekindled their romance.

A source told the publication: “Katie and Carl are back together but she’s trying to keep it secret as not all of her family and friends approve.”

“He’s already living back in the house and she’s wearing the engagement ring again.”

Carl and Katie got engaged in April 2021 after a whirlwind romance, and they were planning on tying the knot later this year.

However, they called it quits at the end of last year.

Carl announced their breakup in November, telling his Instagram followers at the time: “So there’s no easy way for me to say this and to be honest with you, it’s quite embarrassing. But me and Katie are not together anymore.”

He then claimed that Katie admitted to “cheating” on him, before adding: “So yeah. That’s the end of that I guess.”

“Just gonna have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrating on me but… that’s done.”