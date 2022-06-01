Brett Staniland reveals he was bombarded with ‘homophobic abuse’ after Love Island stint

Brett Staniland has revealed he was bombarded with “homophobic abuse” after his stint on Love Island last summer.

The model joined the hit ITV dating show in 2021 as a bombshell, but left shortly afterwards as he failed to find love.

In a new interview with The Sun, Brett revealed he was subjected to “a lot of abuse” after the show, which at times made it “challenging to go out in public”.

He said: “There were a few bad situations at parties I went to and a lot of homophobic abuse against me.”

“The say don’t read or engage with the negative stuff online, but it’s really hard to escape when it’s on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and everywhere else.”

“Nothing prepares you for someone coming up to your face and calling you a c*** or a f*****. It’s really challenging, but now things got better.”

Huge changes were made to Love Island’s duty of care processes back in 2019, following the deaths of two former contestants.

The popular reality show came under fire after former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis tragically took their own lives.

Check out this year’s duty of care protocols here.