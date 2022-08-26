Bosses reveal door is open for I’m A Celebrity spin-off at Welsh castle

ITV bosses have revealed that the door is open for a potential I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! spin-off at Gwrych Castle, Wales.

It was recently announced that the hit reality show would return to filming in Australia, after being forced to film two seasons in Wales due to the pandemic.

An All Stars version of the show has also been announced, which will reportedly take place in South Africa.

Bosses at Gwrych Castle have revealed that the venue has an “ongoing relationship” with ITV and mentioned “possible projects on the horizon”.

A spokesman for the castle explained that ITV has paid for a new visitor centre cabin, which is “moveable” and allows flexibility for future filming.

“There was a cabin that was destroyed during the storm that hit the show.”

“ITV gifted us an upgraded version that was also moveable, which gives us the flexibility if there is more filming needed. I think the door is open for I’m a Celebrity coming back.”

“They’ve got two brands going with I’m a Celebrity. They’ve got the jungle, and they’ve now got the castle.”

“They’ve invested in both brands quite heavily. So they’ve got things like the All Stars. They’ve got spin-offs. There is a spin-off that they are planning which will be all of the past winners,” the spokesperson continued.

“There are lots of things happening. There is an ongoing relationship between ITV and the castle and possible projects on the horizon.”

The castle trust has applied to the council’s planning department to retain a visitors’ cabin in the existing car park with landscaping for five years, and relocate the toilets to the other side of the car park.