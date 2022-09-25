Ashley James announces she’s expecting her second child

Ashley James has announced she’s expecting her second child with her boyfriend Tom Andrews.

The former Made In Chelsea star shared the exciting news with her 328k Instagram followers on Sunday.

Alongside a sweet video, the 35-year-old wrote: “We have some news…! I’m excited and nervous to share in equal measure… Baby number 2 coming in 2023. 🤰🏼”



“This audio makes me cry every single time! 🥹,” she added. “A little update will be coming on my podcast which will be relaunched tomorrow! 💖”

Ashley welcomed her first child, a son named Alfie, in January last year.

The DJ started dating her beau Tom in 2019.