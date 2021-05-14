Ashley Cain shares details of his daughter’s funeral

His daughter Azaylia will be laid to rest next week

Ashley Cain has shared the details of his daughter’s funeral next week.

On April 25, the reality star announced the death of his eight-month-old daughter Azaylia – who had been battling a rare and aggressive form of leukemia.

Taking to Instagram today, the 30-year-old revealed Azaylia will be laid to rest next Friday, May 21st.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)

Sharing photos of his baby girl, Ashley wrote: “We would like to thank everyone for their prayers, words of sympathy & patience over the last few weeks, while we come to terms with the loss of Azaylia.”

“We have been incredibly moved by the support we have received far and wide and all the beautiful gesture of kindness will live in hearts forever.”

“We have been in correspondence with Warwickshire Police, to understand how we can give people who would like to pay their respects, the chance to do so,” he continued.

“Due to current restrictions the family will be attending a private service of celebration of Azaylia’s life, but prior to the Azaylia’s service we will be giving Azaylia her last journey through Nuneaton town.”

The Ex On The Beach star shared the exact route the cortege will be taking, but reminded those who wish to attend to adhere to social distancing measures.

“We would be touched and honored to see as many of those that wish, pay their respects to Azaylia by lining the streets somewhere along the route the cortege will proceed through,” he wrote.

“We respectfully ask all attending Azaylia’s final journey to adhere to the current Covid legislation, to maintain social distancing and to keep within your family bubbles, this will ensure everyone is safe and following the rules that are set out.”

“As truly difficult as the day will be, we are going to give it our all to keep Azaylia’s day an uplifting day of remembrance for her life and encourage anyone attending to show their love by clapping and making joyous noise of celebration as the cortege goes by!”

“We would love to make her final journey a special one as she watches from heaven. LETS GO CHAMP!” Ashley continued.

“Details are – Funeral to take place on Friday 21st May 2021. The cortège will be leaving Croft road at approximately 10.00am, making it’s way through the designated route and ending in Avenue Road (by the Pingles) at approximately 10.45am.”

“We request that you stand somewhere suitable at some point during this route,” he added.