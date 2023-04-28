WATCH: Will Ferrell sensationally smashes James Corden’s desk on final episode of The Late Late Show

James Corden bid an emotional farewell to The Late Late Show on Thursday night.

The Gavin and Stacey star was joined by Harry Styles and Will Ferrell for the final show of his eight-year run.

In a clip, which has since gone viral, the Anchorman actor sensationally smashes James’ desk to pieces with a sledgehammer.

Will justified his actions, telling James: “It’s your last show, man.”

Eagle-eyed fans were in stitches as they pointed out that Harry was “unphased” as he watched on from a distance.

One TikTok user penned: “Harry just in the corner 🧍,” as a second wrote: “Harry really said ‘🕴’.”

A third wrote: “Harry looks traumatized but also look like he is thinking I could have done that,” while a fourth commented: “Why did I think Harry was a cut-out cardboard 😂😂😂.”

Signing off the show with a heartfelt message, James began: “Moving here to America eight years ago, it was a huge leap for me and my family. My son was three, our daughter was 12 weeks old and we now have another small person, and she’s American.”

“We started this show with Obama, then Trump, then a global pandemic, and I’ve watched America change a lot over these past eight years. I’ve watched divisions grow and I’ve seen and I’ve felt a sense of negativity grow and at points boil over.”

“And I guess all I really want to say tonight is, I implore you to remember what America signifies to the rest of the world.”

“My entire life, it has always been a place of optimism and joy, and yes it has flaws – so many. But show me a country that doesn’t,” James continued.

“Just because somebody disagrees with you it doesn’t make them bad or evil. We are all more the same than we are different, and there are so many people who are trying to stoke those differences, and we have to try as best we can to look for the light, look for the joy, because if you do it’s out there.”

“And that’s all this show has ever been about. All we’ve ever wanted is just be a little bit of light and levity at the end of your day. Thank you for letting me do this, thank you for letting me into your home every night.”