WATCH: The teaser trailer for Too Hot To Handle season 4

The teaser trailer for Too Hot To Handle season 4 is here.

The sizzling reality dating show returns to Netflix with ten brand new episodes next month.

Ten singletons will enter a lavish villa in the Caribbean hoping to fall in love harder, faster and more intensely than ever in a high stakes dating show called ‘Wild Love’ – hosted by TV legend Mario Lopez.

Little do they know that Too Hot To Handle is back, and Lana is as watchful as ever…

Will this wild cast be able to stick to the rules and abstain from sexual contact (or self-gratification) in order to form meaningful connections, and keep that prize money as high as their sex drives?

Or will temptations prove too strong to resist?

The first five episodes of the new season will join Netflix on December 7, and the final five episodes will hit the streaming giant on December 14.

Check out the official teaser below: