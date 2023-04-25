Two stars take on an eating trial in I’m A Celeb… South Africa teaser

On tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa, Ant and Dec return to camp to reveal which two campmates will be taking part in the first eating trial of the season.

Dec says: “In true I’m A Celebrity fashion we’re starting off with an eating Trial!”

He adds: “Two of you will be sitting down to a ‘Bush Banquet’.”

Janice says: “I won’t do it and everyone will starve. I can’t eat s*** from a frog.”

Unfortunately for Janice, she soon learns that she has been chosen alongside Jordan.

Janice insists: “No, I ain’t doing it mate. I can’t do it. Why did you choose me when you knew I couldn’t do it the last time? I’m no longer in love with you Ant. I’m seriously in shock.”

Jordan says: “One time I went to a really posh restaurant, I ordered lobster. It came out, head on, eyes there, claws… I couldn’t even do that. It’s not looking good.”

The duo are told they will face 10 dishes, each worth a meal for camp.

But what leads to Jordan detailing hairs brushing the top of his mouth? What does Janice fear will ‘squirt’? And is anyone left vomiting by the end of the Trial?

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.