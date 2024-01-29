THIS is the new Netflix documentary series everybody is talking about

X has been taken over by Netflix’s recent true crime documentary series – American Nightmare.

The three-part series follows couple Aaron Quinn and Denise Hutchins after a home invasion and kidnapping turns a traumatic experience into an even more sinister experience.

In 2015, the pair were attacked in Aaron’s home during the middle of the night and Denise was kidnapped.

However, the story takes a turn after Denise shows up alive days later.

Upon explaining her story to the police, Denise and Aaron are accused of orchestrating the event.

Denise’s story was labelled by the media at the time as the Gone Girl case – taken from the 2014 Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike film, which sees a woman fake her kidnapping and attempt to frame her husband for her murder.

Without spoiling the show, the couple essentially go head-to-head with the Vallejo Police Department in a bid to prove their innocence.

The documentary dropped on the streaming service on January 17 and fans have taken to X to share their frustration with the case.

Just watched #AmericanNightmare and I’m fuming. I don’t understand how these cops and FBI are not fired. They got 2,5 millions from the city, but it’s not enough with what they went through! pic.twitter.com/4BHYLUb2ZD — Audrey ✨ (@Drey__) January 21, 2024

I didn’t think a true crime series on Netflix would ever make me feel this angry. I am FUMING watching #AmericanNightmare pic.twitter.com/zPijNkCgM5 — Mac Maher (@MacMaher98) January 21, 2024

I haven’t been this angry watching a documentary since Abducted In Plain Sight. #AmericanNightmare was insane. pic.twitter.com/qNaCNkSY79 — Nat🇨🇦 (@NatalieNFH) January 21, 2024

Just finished #AmericanNightmare and I’m going to need a minute to get my blood pressure back down. Absolutely rage inducing ineptitude from the Vallejo PD and the FBI.

Misty Carausu is an absolute hero though 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/2A4P2EAOTJ — 𝕍 for Very (@hail2thetealeaf) January 28, 2024

If you ever want to experience deep rage, just watch #AmericanNightmare pic.twitter.com/4ALxrMjvEm — Eric (Trash Takes Itself Out Every Single Time) 🐍 (@Aries_Bear88) January 25, 2024

If you wanna be angry, go watch #AmericanNightmare because I am FUMING!! pic.twitter.com/TogmgXKecs — emily zirbs🍍⚓ (@ezirbs) January 25, 2024





I don’t watch a lot of true crime stuff but flew through American Nightmare on Netflix last night and now reckon I can write the most outlandish plot possible and nobody can say ‘that would never happen.’ Genuinely gob-smacking story. — Trevor Wood (@TrevorWoodWrite) January 24, 2024