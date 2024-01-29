Ad
THIS is the new Netflix documentary series everybody is talking about

Denise Hutchins in American Nightmare
X has been taken over by Netflix’s recent true crime documentary series – American Nightmare.

The three-part series follows couple Aaron Quinn and Denise Hutchins after a home invasion and kidnapping turns a traumatic experience into an even more sinister experience.

In 2015, the pair were attacked in Aaron’s home during the middle of the night and Denise was kidnapped.

However, the story takes a turn after Denise shows up alive days later.

Upon explaining her story to the police, Denise and Aaron are accused of orchestrating the event.

Denise’s story was labelled by the media at the time as the Gone Girl case – taken from the 2014 Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike film, which sees a woman fake her kidnapping and attempt to frame her husband for her murder.

Denise and Aaron in American Nightmare

Without spoiling the show, the couple essentially go head-to-head with the Vallejo Police Department in a bid to prove their innocence.

The documentary dropped on the streaming service on January 17 and fans have taken to X to share their frustration with the case.


