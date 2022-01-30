Ad
HomeTV

Latest Posts

The second celebrity has been voted off Dancing On Ice 2022

©ITV Plc
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Ria Hebden has become the second celebrity to be voted off Dancing On Ice 2022.

The presenter and her pro skating partner Lukasz Rozycki faced S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens and her partner Brendyn Hatfield in Sunday night’s skate-off.

The judges chose to save Rachel and Brendyn, sending Ria and Lukasz home.

©ITV Plc

Last weekend, rugby star Ben Foden and his professional skating partner Robin Johnstone were sent home from the competition, after a skate-off against Ria.

The show continues next Sunday from 6pm on Virgin Media One and ITV.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us