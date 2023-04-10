Succession fans react to shock death of main character in the ‘best television episode of all time’

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for episode three of season four of Succession.

Succession fans have reacted to the shock death of a main character, in what has been branded “the best television episode of all time”.

While we’re only three episodes into the show’s fourth and final season, the creators have just delivered one of the most defining moments of the entire series.

Best 👏 television 👏 episode 👏 of 👏 all 👏 time. No words. Give them all of the awards #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/qTu7Cs1JOm — Louise Saunders (@louise_saunders) April 10, 2023

During the latest episode, which aired in the US on Sunday and in Ireland and the UK on Monday, media mogul Logan Roy (played by Brian Cox) died.

The family patriarch collapsed while on his private jet to Stockholm for negotiations with Swedish tech mogul Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård) over the impending sale of Waystar Royco.

The episode had viewers on the edge of their seats, as it focused on the real time reactions of his estranged children Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) – who learned of his declining health and eventual death over the phone, in the midst of their brother Connor’s wedding day.

From their conflicting last words to their father over the phone, to the fact we never actually see the moment Logan dies in the episode – viewers have been blown away by the show’s stellar writing.

i feel bad for anyone not watching succession in real time like this is history right here — claire (@bjorkafkaesque) April 10, 2023

This latest episode of #Succession is the mother of all episodes in the history of episodes pic.twitter.com/cXtyoT5mti — W (@makvillain) April 10, 2023

Me the first 15 minutes of Connor’s Wedding vs. Me after Connor’s Wedding #Succession pic.twitter.com/dRIVaz9tI2 — Rob Steele (@R_STEELE91) April 10, 2023

Grief is such a ridiculously demanding and compelling thing, and i think what Succession gave us (the viewers) was more than rightfully due. The thing about death is that it’s often so sudden, and happens in ways we don’t expect (1/7) pic.twitter.com/rN4vVihDrF — AL💋| succ s4 spoilers 🫶🏻 (@jodiesevermore) April 10, 2023

Jermey Strong deserves every award in the world just for this scene#Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/48LwQWriTh — srb (@srbsh_) April 10, 2023

Half of that episode was shot in only one sequence. The technical brilliance of Succession simply cannot be overstated. pic.twitter.com/xCkS8bfHEB — jord & (@jrdznn) April 10, 2023

I think we all need a moment to grasp what really just happened,but it goes without saying that Logan Roy will be dearly missed. The show will not be the same without him. Big shout out to Brian cox for giving us an unforgettable character in an all time performance. #Succession pic.twitter.com/Mq4Yn0CZ5o — loose juice (@greenlife497) April 10, 2023

shiv’s shaking voice, her trembling hands, the panic in her voice slowly breaking into sobs- sarah snook just took everyone who’s ever lost someone back to that indescribable moment #succession pic.twitter.com/xFPx0G4zKL — Cris ✨| yj & succession era (@lionesspike) April 10, 2023

I’m in awe, I’m in shock, this was a masterpiece of television. This was perfection to the purest degree. This was their Ozymandias. I’m still thinking about it. I don’t know if I will sleep tonight. HBO, Succession, you motherfuckers #SuccessionHBO #Succession Season 4, Ep. 3 pic.twitter.com/Uqo5L5KjK1 — Mace Syre (@macesyre) April 10, 2023

Explaining why he didn’t have Brian Cox deliver an iconic death scene for Logan, series creator Jesse Armstrong said he wanted the episode to focus of the reactions his death.

“We didn’t really have a death scene for Logan, and that was obviously intentional,” he said in a behind-the-scenes video.

“We wanted to capture a feeling of death that people experience in the modern era, of separation of communication over phone and email.”

Succession airs Sunday nights on HBO in the US, and Sky Atlantic and NOW in Ireland and the UK on Mondays.