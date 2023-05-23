Succession fans go wild over surprise cameo in funeral episode

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for season four of Succession.
The latest episode of Succession featured a surprise cameo from Brian Cox’s wife.
The penultimate episode of the HBO series saw Logan Roy’s family finally come together to attend his funeral in New York City.
A host of Logan’s former wives/mistresses attended the service, and sat in the front row together to pay their respects.
As the episode aired on TV, fans noticed one of his mistresses, Sally-Ann, was played by Brian Cox’s real life spouse Nicole Ansari-Cox.
One fan tweeted: “The fact they snuck Brian Cox’ real life wife into #Succession as one of his side pieces is brilliant.”
Another wrote: “I am actually obsessed that they got Nicole Ansari (Brian Cox’s wife) to play Sally-Anne.”
Sally-Anne being *both* Logan Roy’s former mistress AND Brian Cox’s real life spouse >>>>> #Succession #NicoleAnsariCox #BrianCox #LoganRoy #ThisShow #SuccessionHBO #LogansWomen
— NicoleBdorf (@NicoleBdorf) May 22, 2023
Succession’s final episode will air on HBO in the US on Sunday, and Sky Atlantic and NOW in Ireland and the UK on Monday.