RTÉ launches daily virtual classroom for primary school children

This is great for those trying to homeschool their kids

RTÉ has announced a new Home School Hub across its television and online platforms, which will provide primary school children with fun daily lessons from the comfort of their homes.

RTÉ and Macalla Teo, with support from Mary Immaculate College, have collaborated to introduce a cross-platform teaching initiative for primary school kids across the country.

On RTÉ2, RTÉ Player, and rte.ie/learn, children will be able to watch, download and engage with curriculum-based content, project work, and fun activities that will keep them entertained and learning.

From next Monday, March 30, each morning from 11am to 12 noon on RTÉ Home School Hub on RTÉ2, bilingual teachers will present three short class segments aimed at 1st and 2nd class, 3rd and 4th class and 5th and 6th class.

#RTEHomeSchool launches this Monday! A daily, scheduled virtual classroom for all primary school kids. Watch it weekdays on @RTE2 from 11am, anytime on the @RTEplayer and get all the resources at https://t.co/tmo8zdZ4K5 More here: https://t.co/Zp98Qf7eyc pic.twitter.com/jTWE5BLysN — RTÉ (@rte) March 26, 2020

The TV programme will keep the kids watching and learning for the hour, and then redirect them to fun content and project work that will be housed on rte.ie/learn and RTÉ Player.

A catch-up programme later in the day, RTÉ Home School Extra at 4.15pm, is a takeover format, where primary school kids from all over the country can reconnect by uploading and posting video messages and content that RTÉ will showcase.

This programme will be an opportunity to gather all uploaded user-generated content in one space and showcase it to the entire country.

All content will be presented by primary school teachers, modeled, and curated around the existing primary school curriculum.

Minister for Education and Skills, Joe McHugh TD said: “This is a great initiative, so well done to everyone involved in bringing it together so quickly. RTÉ is doing its bit to bring the classroom to the living room.”

“We are hearing about innovative and dedicated teachers all across the country finding new ways to support children’s learning while not in the classroom. This RTÉ Home School Hub will support and complement the ongoing efforts of teachers.”

“Well done to RTÉ for stepping up to the plate to produce the Home School Hub which will undoubtedly complement all of the other efforts by teachers. Tá súil agam go mbainfidh gach dalta taitneamh as.”