People are LOVING this new crime drama on Netflix

‘You Don’t Know Me’ joined Netflix last month, and people are loving it.

The four-part series, which is based on a novel of the same name by Imran Mahmood, follows the life of a man named Hero who is on trial for the murder of his friend.

The official synopsis teases: “As all the evidence points to him being guilty of the crime, there is only so much Hero can do to prove his innocence to the court.”

“Even still, with his closing statement, he does everything he can to paint a picture of what really happened and how his previous lover, Kyra, is the root of all the chaos.”

Samuel Adewunmi, Badria Timimi, Yetunde Oduwole, Bukky Bakray, and Sophie Wilde star in the show.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to react to the series, with one writing: “Everyone and their nan needs to watch you dont know me on netflix that show had me screaming at the top of my lungs”.

Another tweeted: “You Don’t Know Me on Netflix was 10/10 BUT, I need some damn answers cos that ending.”

A third penned: “You don’t know me on Netflix one of the greatest short series in history. This Shìt is brilliant im actually tight.”

You Dont Know Me on Netflix was coo. I like the way they went about telling the story. I would’ve dropped Kyra immediately but that’s just me. Ending was different, I’m not that mad at it. Good watch tho — Himself (@braxtondsmith) June 28, 2022

Everyone and their nan needs to watch you dont know me on netflix that show had me screaming at the top of my lungs — PU$$Y (@itsursisrose) July 5, 2022

you dont know me on netflix good asf . — quasja 🧚🏾 (@marquasja) July 4, 2022

Just finished watching YOU DONT KNOW ME on Netflix. All I’m saying is no human being is making me go through all that, first sign of any weird behaviour I’m out for real. — Big Poppa (@False0F9) July 5, 2022

You Dont Know Me on Netflix is a phenomenal watch

Lawd — BInspired🌹🇧🇸 (@SelfInspiredB) July 4, 2022

“YOU DONT KNOW ME” on Netflix. Incredible whoever wrote this 👏🏼👏🏼🏆 — Mercy (@Mercedesh09) July 2, 2022

just finished watching “You dont know me” on Netflix and whoever wrote this series needs an AWARD😭🔥They need to hurry up with season 2 — YT: Bassie Mmope (@Seageng_mm) June 30, 2022

you dont know me on netflix 1000/10 — 1of1 …😘 (@childishhangel) July 2, 2022

You Don’t Know Me on Netflix was 10/10 BUT, I need some damn answers cos that ending 😭 #YouDontKnowMe pic.twitter.com/obzR7XUYYG — Rico (@RicoJayGreen) July 1, 2022

You don’t know me on Netflix one of the greatest short series in history. This Shìt is brilliant im actually tight — Don Jody (@DVDJXX) June 29, 2022