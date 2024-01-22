Maya Jama returns to the Love Island: All Stars villa to reveal a new bombshell and a HUGE shock twist

Maya Jama will return to the Love Island: All Stars villa during tonight’s episode.

The TV presenter will surprise the Islanders with not one but two jaw-dropping announcements.

As she struts into the villa, Maya says: “Hello you gorgeous lot. Can I get you all by the fire pit please…come on!”

Maya has news for one Islander in particular as she continues: “Arabella, you now have a very important decision to make.

“You can now steal anyone of the boys in front of you…but, before you steal, let’s add one more bombshell into the mix.”

Arabella says: “Oh my God…this is nuts,” while Liberty gasps: “What the hell.”

The Islanders are caught completely off guard as a new bombshell enters the villa reuniting with a former flame.

That’s not all Maya has in store as another revelation sends shockwaves throughout the villa. But what will it be?

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1, Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.