Major awards postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

The National Television Awards has been postponed, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch sadly passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.

The annual awards ceremony, which celebrates the best in British TV, was scheduled to take place next Thursday, September 15.

In a statement on Friday, the organisers said: “We have taken the decision to postpone this year’s National Television Awards as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Il.”

“The 2022 NTAs will now take place on Thursday, 13th October, live from The OVO Arena Wembley. All tickets remain valid for the new date.”

“To reflect the period of national mourning, viewer voting is also being paused. The public vote will resume at 9am on Tuesday 20th September and remain open until the day of the ceremony.”

The Queen’s eldest son Charles immediately ascended to the throne after she died, making him King Charles III.

Following the death of Her Majesty The Queen, King Charles announced a period of Royal Mourning will be observed from now until seven days after her state funeral.

The date of the funeral is yet to be confirmed, but it’s expected to take place 10 days after her passing.

Royal Mourning will be observed by members of the Royal family, Royal household staff and representatives of the Royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties.

On Friday, The King and his Queen Consort Camilla travelled from Balmoral to London, where the new monarch was greeted by thousands of well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace.

King Charles III has arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time since becoming King. The King is spending time shaking hands and greeting well-wishers outside the palace gates.

It’s understood King Charles had his first audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss today, and will also meet the Earl Marshal to officially sign off on the Queen’s funeral plans.

On Friday evening, King Charles is expected to address the nation in his first televised speech as sovereign at 6pm.

The new monarch will pay tribute to his mother, and pledge to serve as head of state.

