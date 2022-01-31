Kim Medcalf to reprise her role as Sam Mitchell on EastEnders

Kim Medcalf is set to make an explosive return to EastEnders.

The actress played Sam Mitchell in the soap from 2002 until 2005, taking over from Danniella Westbrook.

Danniella returned to portray Sam, who is the daughter of Peggy and sister to Phil and Grant Mitchell, from 2009 until 2016.

EastEnders has said that there will be “trouble coming to Walford” when the “notorious” character returns this spring.

The soap has teased that her return “promises to cause drama” but viewers will have to wait and see what brings her back to Albert Square once more.

Kim said: “When the BBC approached me last year to reprise the role of Sam I was thrilled. She’s a brilliant character and I can’t wait to get back in the Square this spring and work with the amazing cast of both familiar and new faces.”

Kate Oates, head of continuing drama, added: “The Mitchells are one of the most iconic families in soap, and I have long wanted to bring Sam back into the family fold.”

“With Phil potentially facing a long spell inside, Sam arrives back in Walford ready to take what she sees as her rightful place in the Mitchell empire. But with strong grudges against Kat, Sharon, Jack and Denise, to name but a few, her return is guaranteed to be explosive…”