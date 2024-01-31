First look: New bombshells Casey and Joanna cause a stir in the Love Island: All Stars villa

Casey O’Gorman and Joanna Chimonides are set to cause a stir in the Love Island: All Stars villa during tonight’s show.

At the end of Tuesday night’s episode, the two new bombshells were teased.

Casey appeared on series nine of the hit ITV dating show in 2023 while Joanna was on series five of the series.

During tonight’s episode, Maya introduces the two new bombshells.

Maya says: “Bit of a tough night, ay. Well, this might help turn things around. I’ve got two brand new bombshells who are ready to find love. Please welcome, Joanna and Casey.”

Following their arrival, the next morning Casey and Joanna catch up.

Joanna says: “Our first day, who have you got your eyes on?”

Casey replies: “Quite a lot of them.

After Casey was revealed as a new bombshell at the end of Tuesday’s episode, fans took to social media to joke that Casey was going on the show to “reclaim” his BFF Tom Clare.

Casey and Tom have been joined at the hip since they first appeared on Love island in 2023, and currently live together in London.

One fan tweeted: “Not Casey back to reclaim Tom. #LoveIsland #loveislandallstars.”

“Of course casey had to join his bestie tom they can’t be separated for more than 2 weeks #LoveIsland,” another wrote.

A third viewer commented: “Casey really couldn’t live without tom for 5 mins #Loveisland.”

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.