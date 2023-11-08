Fans react to Love Island Games’ first same-sex coupling of the series

Love Island Games has seen the first same-sex coupling of the series.

The show aired on Peacock on Wednesday night, and Irish fans can now access the new show exclusively on Virgin Media Player.

The series brings together Islanders from international versions of the hit dating show for a second (and in one instance, third) shot at love.

In the latest episode, Megan Barton-Hanson from series four of the UK version and Kyra Green from series one of the US version coupled up after sharing a sweet kiss on the balcony.

LA-based Kyra, who was a new arrival to the villa, had her sights set on Megan from the day she arrived.

She asked Megan, who was having a one-to-one conversation with Callum Hole, if she could “steal her for a chat”.

Kyra choosing Megan was one of highlights on this episode. Look the way everyone was happy for them😩 We love girls that love girls🤭❤️❤️#LoveIslandGames pic.twitter.com/VoxXnbPw6g — 𝐏𝐞✧𝐜𝐡:)🧸 (@swe_etlove) November 7, 2023

The two women then went on to speak openly with each other about their sexuality.

With Love Island predominantly featuring heterosexual couples, fans took to X to share their excitement over the new same-sex couple.

One wrote, “I’m loving Megan and Kyra,” while another X user said, “Imagine two women win the first season of #LoveIslandGames.”

A third fan commented: “Megan and Kyra, I support this. I love this.”

Reflecting on their recoupling, a 29-year-old Megan told Kyra: “You know when you were saying your speech, I was thinking it was so cute and it better be me.”

Kyra replied: “We were vibing for sure and I didn’t know if all the flirting and s**t was there you know. But I’m happy that you were happy about it because I was f**king nervous.”

“Were you? You didn’t show it at all!” Megan said, before Kyra laughed, “You don’t either!”

Megan has previously revealed that she knew she was bisexual in her teens, while Kyra admitted that her first love was a woman.

Both women have been partnered up with men on both the UK and US versions of the show – Megan most notably with Eyal Booker and Kyra with Cashell Barnett.