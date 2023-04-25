Fans are saying the same thing about season four episode five of Succession

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for season four, episode five, of HBO’s Succession.

Succession fans have expressed concern for one of the show’s main characters, Roman Roy, following the latest episode.

In episode five of the final season, the Roy siblings travel to Norway to meet with Lukas Matsson to finalise the long-awaited GoJo deal.

Towards the end of the episode, Roman, played by Kieran Culkin, appears to break down as he unleashes his anger at Lukas for rushing their meeting, just days after the death of their father Logan.

Kieran Culkin just casually delivering another Emmy award winning performance in episode 5 👏🏽😌 Roman and Lukas Mattson were at each other’s throats here😭 #SuccessionHBO #Succession pic.twitter.com/nZkZbKiLYF — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) April 24, 2023

Roman tells Lukas: “I mean, my sister’s kind of, she’s f***ed up about it and my brother’s a mess. And I’m f***ing – I’m gone.”

“I’m like, I’m on the f***ing… I’m dead, it’s over for me, it’s okay, it’s fine.”

While fans have agreed Kieran Culkin deserves an Emmy for his passionate monologue, viewers have expressed serious concern for his character.

Since the shock death of the family’s patriarch in episode three, fans have noticed Roman subtly unravelling on-screen.

Viewers are particularly concerned about his “I’m dead, it’s over for me” comment, and others have pointed out large bottle of prescription pills he unpacked earlier in the episode.

Another heartbreaking details fans have noticed is that Roman appears to be wearing an old sweater of Logan’s in the episode.

These small details have lead fans to worry about Roman’s welfare, and viewers are concerned he’s in a much worse place than his siblings realise.

Roman is not okay and no one notices it 😭😭😭 #Succession pic.twitter.com/nVHvq0JBiV — 🐉Erica⁵⁵🏎| Team Roman (@fcbformulaEri) April 24, 2023

Roman actually kept his his father’s sweater. Phenomenal performance by Kieran Culkin 🫡#Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/P3A1XMoVnz — loose juice (@greenlife497) April 24, 2023

Roman is really not looking good and the pills are still there…#succession #SuccessionHBO — Japy (@JP8019) April 24, 2023

Roman is really not looking good and the pills are still there…#succession #SuccessionHBO — Japy (@JP8019) April 24, 2023

NOOO ROMAN NOT THE PILLS #Succession — Remy | succession spoilers (@remyedenmaria) April 24, 2023

Season 4 Episode 6 of Succession, which is titled ‘Living+’ will be available to stream in Ireland and the UK on NOW from 2am on Monday, 1 May.

Check out a teaser for the episode below: