Britain’s Got Talent hit by Ofcom complaints over ‘dangerous’ fire stunt

Ofcom has received hundreds of complaints following Sunday’s episode of Britain’s Got Talent, in which a contestant set himself on fire.

During the episode, viewers watched professional stunt man Thomas Vu solve a Rubik’s cube “in the most dangerous way possible”.

In shocking scenes, the contestant was covered in a fire-retardant gel before being set alight, sparking 334 complaints to the broadcasting watchdog.

After the stunt, the show’s hosts Ant and Dec warned viewers: “Do not try this at home, ever.”

The audition clearly didn’t sit well with fans, as viewers flocked to Twitter to complain about the stunt being aired on a family show.

One viewer tweeted: “Sorry but showing a man setting himself on fire on a ‘family’ show is not acceptable. Even with the mention ‘do not try this at home’.”

What an absolute disgusting act to put on !!! Kids are watching this and will be terrified ! 😡 not clever #bgt #BritainsGotTalent #fire — Nic W (@nicsworld747) April 16, 2023

Another wrote: “The Rubik’s Cube fire stunt on BGT was totally inappropriate. Did you not think about burn victims and how seeing this would affect them?”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Ofcom said: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate.”