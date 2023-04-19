Ad
Britain’s Got Talent hit by Ofcom complaints over ‘dangerous’ fire stunt

Ofcom has received hundreds of complaints following Sunday’s episode of Britain’s Got Talent, in which a contestant set himself on fire.

During the episode, viewers watched professional stunt man Thomas Vu solve a Rubik’s cube “in the most dangerous way possible”.

In shocking scenes, the contestant was covered in a fire-retardant gel before being set alight, sparking 334 complaints to the broadcasting watchdog.

After the stunt, the show’s hosts Ant and Dec warned viewers: “Do not try this at home, ever.”

The audition clearly didn’t sit well with fans, as viewers flocked to Twitter to complain about the stunt being aired on a family show.

One viewer tweeted: “Sorry but showing a man setting himself on fire on a ‘family’ show is not acceptable. Even with the mention ‘do not try this at home’.”

Another wrote: “The Rubik’s Cube fire stunt on BGT was totally inappropriate. Did you not think about burn victims and how seeing this would affect them?”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Ofcom said: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate.”

