Britain’s Got Talent fans are convinced they’ve worked out the true identity of CGI cat Noodle.

On Saturday night, viewers and judges were left shook when an animated cat appeared on the stage.

The cat, named Noodle, wowed the audience with his incredible singing voice – and got four Yes’s from the judges.

Fans have been trying to work out the true identity of the mystery singer, and many believe it’s former contestant Tom Ball.

One viewer tweeted: “I‘m pretty sure Noodle was called Nouille last year on France‘s Got Talent. Spoiler: In the semi final it was revealed that it was a former contestant singing. So hopefully we‘ll see last year’s finalist Tom Ball again.”

Another wrote: “The cat on #bgt #BritainsGotTalent is Tom Ball. 100%.”

I liked the CGI cat no matter how weird it is a great voice. But who is the person behind the cat? That is the question. 😂😂🤔🤔 #BGT pic.twitter.com/jzO9TixuhV — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) April 29, 2023

I‘m pretty sure Noodle was called Nouille last year on France‘s Got Talent 😉 Spoiler: In the semi final it was revealed that it was a former contestant singing. So hopefully we‘ll see last year’s finalist Tom Ball again.#bgt #lfauit pic.twitter.com/dLYRSY5Lno — Markus (@mrksbmr) April 29, 2023

Lovely to see, or in this case, hear, Tom Ball again #BGT — Leanne #BlackLivesMatter (@leauk84) April 29, 2023

That cat thing is 100% Tom Ball’s voice. #BGT — ~ (@MattMurtagh_) April 29, 2023