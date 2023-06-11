5 Shows To Watch On Netflix This Week

Are you in need of a new TV show to watch? Then look no further than Netflix.

We have listed five shows to add to your must-watch list this week – from docuseries to new seasons of fan-favourite shows.

Take a look:

Arnold

Arnold joined Netflix earlier this week, and fans have been raving about the three-part docuseries ever since.

It chronicles never before seen footage and stories of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from rural Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream.

In the series, there’s unprecedented access to the most candid interviews from Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers.

Fake Profile

Camila the man of her dreams on a dating app only to discover he was a catfish — now she’ll punish him for every lie he told. Fake Profile is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ATytwmPYCf — Netflix (@netflix) May 31, 2023

Fake Profile is one of the top trending shows on Netflix right now, with viewers binge-watching the series.

The official synopsis for the 10-part series reads: “Camila opens her sexy profile on the dating app looking for the man of her dreams. She finds a really handsome named Fernando. However, he is not single nor named Fernando. Camila falls into a trap and everything becomes a nightmare.”

“Willing to do anything to find out who the man she met really is, the young woman desperately seeks the cheater’s real identity and makes him pay one by one for each lie he told her and each promise he made.”

“Little does Camila know that she is entering an intricate labyrinth of appearances that deceive, dragged into forbidden sex and powers that kill.”

Tour de France: Unchained

From the producers of Drive to Survive, Tour de France: Unchained is your next binge-worthy sports series.

It follows seven teams of cyclists as they compete in the 2022 installment of the world’s most grueling bike race.

When Missing Turns To Murder (Season 2)

Calling all true crime fans: Season two of When Missing Turns to Murder joins Netflix this week.

Using testimony from family and friends, this docuseries looks at cases in the UK where missing persons investigations took a turn for the worse.

It will be available to stream from Wednesday, June 14.

Black Mirror (Season 6)

Loved the first five seasons of Black Mirror? Well, season six is finally joining Netflix this week.

The streaming giant are describing the upcoming series as “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected season yet”, and we can’t wait to watch it.

It joins Netflix on Thursday, June 15.